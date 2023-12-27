Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT)

The 36-month beta value for FRGT is also noteworthy at 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FRGT is 5.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume of FRGT on December 27, 2023 was 3.92M shares.

The stock price of Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) has jumped by 1.89 compared to previous close of 0.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT ) stock is up by about 200% today after the company announced that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) had chosen to renew its selection to use the Fr8App in Mexico. The app, powered by Freight’s proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), provides business-to-business shipping services, such as route planning, live tracking and data analysis, within the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

FRGT’s Market Performance

FRGT’s stock has fallen by -2.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.32% and a quarterly drop of -8.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.00% for Freight Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.29% for FRGT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -61.18% for the last 200 days.

FRGT Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.07%, as shares surge +13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3345. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc saw -85.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.28 for the present operating margin

-11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freight Technologies Inc stands at -31.62. The total capital return value is set at -154.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -283.56.

Based on Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT), the company’s capital structure generated 106.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 3.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.