Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI)

The 36-month beta value for FWBI is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FWBI is 0.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume of FWBI on December 27, 2023 was 28.03K shares.

The stock price of First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) has jumped by 143.09 compared to previous close of 3.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 152.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-27 that Shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc. FWBI, -5.99% rocketed 123% in premarket trading, which puts them on track for a record one-day gain, after the biopharmaceutical company announced an agreement to sell its Niclosamide treatment of inflammatory bowel disease to an “undisclosed biopharmaceutical company.” The stock is currently the biggest gainer among those listed on major U.S. exchanges.

FWBI’s Market Performance

FWBI’s stock has risen by 152.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 90.37% and a quarterly rise of 49.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.80% for First Wave BioPharma Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 74.41% for FWBI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -61.84% for the last 200 days.

FWBI Trading at 63.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.73%, as shares surge +107.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWBI rose by +169.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, First Wave BioPharma Inc saw -92.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWBI starting from SAPIRSTEIN JAMES, who sale 2,764 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Oct 04. After this action, SAPIRSTEIN JAMES now owns 33,397 shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc, valued at $802 using the latest closing price.

Romano Sarah, the Chief Financial Officer of First Wave BioPharma Inc, sale 1,676 shares at $0.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Romano Sarah is holding 15,800 shares at $486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWBI

Equity return is now at value -3139.91, with -296.61 for asset returns.

Based on First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.37. Total debt to assets is 16.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.