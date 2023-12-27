Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) is above average at 7.43x. The 36-month beta value for OBDC is also noteworthy at 0.96.

The public float for OBDC is 385.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume of OBDC on December 27, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC)’s stock price has soared by 0.60 in relation to previous closing price of 15.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that OBDC and SIEGY made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 22, 2023.

OBDC’s Market Performance

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) has seen a 0.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.72% gain in the past month and a 9.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.00% for OBDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.87% for OBDC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBDC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OBDC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OBDC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15.25 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OBDC Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBDC rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.89. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Corp saw 33.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBDC starting from Temple Chris, who purchase 5,900 shares at the price of $13.30 back on May 26. After this action, Temple Chris now owns 36,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital Corp, valued at $78,470 using the latest closing price.

Swatt Matthew, the Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller of Blue Owl Capital Corp, purchase 65 shares at $13.15 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Swatt Matthew is holding 2,379 shares at $855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBDC

Equity return is now at value 13.44, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.