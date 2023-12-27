Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL)

The 36-month beta value for AUTL is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AUTL is $9.31, which is $2.77 above than the current price. The public float for AUTL is 149.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume of AUTL on December 27, 2023 was 776.79K shares.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.14 compared to its previous closing price of 5.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 26.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Autolus Therapeutics is developing cell-based immunotherapy for cancer, focusing on CD19 in ALL. Their flagship product, obe-cel, has shown promising results in treating relapsed/refractory B-cell ALL with reduced toxicities compared to other CAR T-cell therapies. Autolus Therapeutics also has a dual-targeted BCMA/CD19 CAR T-cell therapy called AUTO8, which has shown positive responses in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

AUTL’s Market Performance

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) has seen a 26.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 36.25% gain in the past month and a 179.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.86% for AUTL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.43% for AUTL’s stock, with a 128.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AUTL Trading at 68.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares surge +36.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +178.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL rose by +26.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +244.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.74. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR saw 244.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2707.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR stands at -2402.95. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.96. Equity return is now at value -92.58, with -47.22 for asset returns.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.51. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 113.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.