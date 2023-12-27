An In-Depth Look at Cytokinetics Inc’s (CYTK) Stock Performance

The stock of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has seen a 26.66% increase in the past week, with a 42.98% gain in the past month, and a 52.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.13% for CYTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.79% for CYTK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.51.

The public float for CYTK is 93.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYTK on December 27, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

CYTK) stock’s latest price update

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK)’s stock price has soared by 2.49 in relation to previous closing price of 44.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Diane Weiser – Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Robert Blum – President & Chief Executive Officer Fady Malik – Executive Vice President, Research & Development Stuart Kupfer – Vice President & Chief Medical Officer Andrew Callos – EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Robert Wong – Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer Ching Jaw – Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Joe Pantginis – H.C. Wainwright Dane Leone – Raymond James Salim Syed – Mizuho Serge Belanger – Needham Jason Butler – JMP Securities Srikripa Devarakonda – Truist Securities Yasmeen Rahimi – Piper Sandler Charles Duncan – Cantor Roanna Ruiz – Leerink Partners Justin Kim – Oppenheimer & Co. Operator Good afternoon, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to Cytokinetics Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CYTK Trading at 33.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares surge +43.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK rose by +26.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.19. In addition, Cytokinetics Inc saw -0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Blum Robert I, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $36.95 back on Dec 18. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 441,797 shares of Cytokinetics Inc, valued at $461,875 using the latest closing price.

HENDERSON JOHN T, the Director of Cytokinetics Inc, sale 2,458 shares at $36.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that HENDERSON JOHN T is holding 42,380 shares at $89,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-342.75 for the present operating margin

+91.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Inc stands at -411.21. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.99. Equity return is now at value -572.15, with -57.99 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 555.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.