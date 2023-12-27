An In-Depth Look at Alamos Gold Inc.’s (AGI) Stock Performance

The stock of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has seen a -0.19% decrease in the past week, with a 0.31% gain in the past month, and a 24.59% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for AGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.42% for AGI’s stock, with a 12.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is 27.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGI is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is $15.06, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for AGI is 395.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On December 27, 2023, AGI’s average trading volume was 2.78M shares.

AGI) stock’s latest price update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has plunge by 1.61relation to previous closing price of 13.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Here is how Alamos Gold (AGI) and Air Liquide (AIQUY) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

AGI Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.02. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 39.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 7.33, with 5.42 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.