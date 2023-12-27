Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) has increased by 14.14 when compared to last closing price of 4.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 25.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that AMPX has developed a host of high-profile customers and long-term supply contracts, indicating exponential revenue growth potential. The company has successfully manufactured and delivered products to multiple customers, including Airbus and AeroVironment. Amprius has achieved significant advancements in its battery technology, with commercially available batteries reaching energy densities of 450 Wh/Kg, and plans to ship a 500 Wh/Kg battery in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMPX is also noteworthy at 2.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AMPX is 17.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.89% of that float. The average trading volume of AMPX on December 27, 2023 was 397.53K shares.

AMPX’s Market Performance

AMPX stock saw an increase of 25.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.16% and a quarterly increase of -3.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.73% for Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.54% for AMPX’s stock, with a -24.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPX Trading at 29.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares surge +25.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPX rose by +22.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, Amprius Technologies Inc saw -41.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPX starting from Amprius, Inc., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $3.54 back on Dec 15. After this action, Amprius, Inc. now owns 65,215,552 shares of Amprius Technologies Inc, valued at $353,600 using the latest closing price.

MIRRO JUSTIN E, the Director of Amprius Technologies Inc, sale 255,000 shares at $3.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that MIRRO JUSTIN E is holding 1,785,000 shares at $907,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-409.19 for the present operating margin

-123.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amprius Technologies Inc stands at -393.11. The total capital return value is set at -40.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.78. Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -38.24 for asset returns.

Based on Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.97. Total debt to assets is 3.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 48.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.