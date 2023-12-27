American Well Corporation (AMWL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMWL is 227.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMWL on December 27, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AMWL) stock’s latest price update

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL)’s stock price has plunge by 2.01relation to previous closing price of 1.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.03% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-18 that Tax-loss selling occurs as investors dump their underperforming stocks to take the capital loss and wait 30 days to buy them back to avoid the wash rule. This causes underperforming stocks to fall in December and bounce back in January and February as investors buy back into the same shares.

AMWL’s Market Performance

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has experienced a 16.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.67% rise in the past month, and a 28.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.63% for AMWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.65% for AMWL’s stock, with a -13.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMWL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMWL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AMWL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMWL Trading at 23.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares surge +23.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL rose by +16.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3175. In addition, American Well Corporation saw -46.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMWL starting from Knight Kurt, who sale 25,867 shares at the price of $1.24 back on Dec 05. After this action, Knight Kurt now owns 1,238,558 shares of American Well Corporation, valued at $32,197 using the latest closing price.

Shepardson Robert, the Chief Financial Officer of American Well Corporation, sale 24,990 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Shepardson Robert is holding 1,001,130 shares at $31,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.12 for the present operating margin

+32.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Well Corporation stands at -97.56. The total capital return value is set at -21.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.22. Equity return is now at value -86.69, with -73.68 for asset returns.

Based on American Well Corporation (AMWL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Well Corporation (AMWL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.