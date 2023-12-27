American International Group Inc (AIG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) is above average at 12.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American International Group Inc (AIG) is $74.76, which is $7.63 above the current market price. The public float for AIG is 700.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIG on December 27, 2023 was 3.33M shares.

AIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) has surged by 0.30 when compared to previous closing price of 66.93, but the company has seen a 1.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Corebridge Financial shares have steadily recovered after a sharp decline during market turmoil in March and April. The company’s shift from variable annuities to fixed and fixed-index annuities is boosting sales and making earnings more consistent. CRBG has a diverse investment portfolio and a solid capital position, with the potential for future special dividends and share repurchases.

AIG’s Market Performance

AIG’s stock has risen by 1.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.94% and a quarterly rise of 9.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for American International Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for AIG stock, with a simple moving average of 15.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AIG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $83 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIG Trading at 4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.17. In addition, American International Group Inc saw 6.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, who sale 6,210,256 shares at the price of $21.75 back on Dec 18. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 324,203,636 shares of American International Group Inc, valued at $135,073,068 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the 10% Owner of American International Group Inc, sale 35,000,000 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 330,413,892 shares at $717,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American International Group Inc stands at +18.21. The total capital return value is set at 25.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.57. Equity return is now at value 9.67, with 0.85 for asset returns.

Based on American International Group Inc (AIG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.50. Total debt to assets is 6.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American International Group Inc (AIG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.