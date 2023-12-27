American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ABAT is at 1.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ABAT is 47.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.80% of that float. The average trading volume for ABAT on December 27, 2023 was 448.38K shares.

ABAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) has decreased by -10.25 when compared to last closing price of 5.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-21 that Electric vehicle makers and a meme stock darling featured prominently amongst the most viewed tickers on Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders, in 2023.

ABAT’s Market Performance

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) has seen a -13.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.45% gain in the past month and a -45.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.08% for ABAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.75% for ABAT’s stock, with a -47.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ABAT Trading at 3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.11%, as shares surge +20.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABAT fell by -13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.67. In addition, American Battery Technology Company saw -18.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABAT

The total capital return value is set at -36.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.48. Equity return is now at value -49.07, with -37.95 for asset returns.

Based on American Battery Technology Company (ABAT), the company’s capital structure generated 10.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.16. Total debt to assets is 8.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.