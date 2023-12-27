Alternus Clean Energy Inc. (ALCE) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Alternus Clean Energy Inc. (ALCE) has gone down by -61.68% for the week, with a -80.24% drop in the past month and a -80.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.71% for ALCE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -69.10% for ALCE’s stock, with a -78.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alternus Clean Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCE) Right Now?

Alternus Clean Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALCE is -0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

ALCE currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of ALCE on December 27, 2023 was 146.11K shares.

ALCE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alternus Clean Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCE) has decreased by -58.00 when compared to last closing price of 5.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -61.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALCE Trading at -76.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.78%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALCE fell by -8.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Alternus Clean Energy Inc. saw -79.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALCE

The total capital return value is set at -0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.05.

Based on Alternus Clean Energy Inc. (ALCE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alternus Clean Energy Inc. (ALCE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.