Alpha Technology Group Limited (ATGL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for ATGL is 4.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume for ATGL on December 27, 2023 was 447.29K shares.

ATGL) stock’s latest price update

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ: ATGL)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.57 in comparison to its previous close of 13.60, however, the company has experienced a 61.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Two IPOs are currently scheduled for the week ahead, although some small issuers may join the calendar late. As of 11/2/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 23.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 14.0%. Renaissance Capital’s IPO ETF tracks Renaissance IPO Index, and top ETF holdings include Palantir Technologies and Kenvue.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ATGL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 23.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.17% for Alpha Technology Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.05% for ATGL’s stock, with a 20.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATGL Trading at 20.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.39%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATGL rose by +61.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.54. In addition, Alpha Technology Group Limited saw 247.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alpha Technology Group Limited (ATGL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.