Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) is 9.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALLY is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) is $31.76, which is -$2.93 below the current market price. The public float for ALLY is 298.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. On December 27, 2023, ALLY’s average trading volume was 4.63M shares.

ALLY) stock’s latest price update

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.08 in relation to its previous close of 34.32. However, the company has experienced a 1.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that The article discusses the dividend-paying stocks in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. It highlights three stocks – The Kraft Heinz Co, Ally Financial Inc, and HP Inc – that have annual dividends exceeding their single share prices. The article also provides projected net gains for ten top Buffett-held dividend stocks by December 2024.

ALLY’s Market Performance

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has experienced a 1.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.49% rise in the past month, and a 32.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for ALLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.58% for ALLY’s stock, with a 28.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $31 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALLY Trading at 24.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +29.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.77. In addition, Ally Financial Inc saw 41.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from DEBRUNNER DAVID J, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, DEBRUNNER DAVID J now owns 104,537 shares of Ally Financial Inc, valued at $131,250 using the latest closing price.

DEBRUNNER DAVID J, the VP, CAO, Controller of Ally Financial Inc, sale 7,500 shares at $33.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that DEBRUNNER DAVID J is holding 108,287 shares at $253,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ally Financial Inc stands at +13.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 9.68, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Based on Ally Financial Inc (ALLY), the company’s capital structure generated 157.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.22. Total debt to assets is 10.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.