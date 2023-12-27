Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.48relation to previous closing price of 12.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that agilon health’s full-year outlook caused its stock to fall sharply, raising concerns about the sustainability of its business model. While the company reported a 71% increase in revenue and a rise in Medicare Advantage membership, its gross profit growth doesn’t hold up. A $5 billion market cap appears too high, considering agilon’s low medical margins.

Is It Worth Investing in Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AGL is 300.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGL on December 27, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

AGL’s Market Performance

AGL’s stock has seen a -2.72% decrease for the week, with a 6.10% rise in the past month and a -33.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for Agilon Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.15% for AGL’s stock, with a -34.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AGL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGL Trading at -10.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.95. In addition, Agilon Health Inc saw -22.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from Schwaneke Jeffrey A., who purchase 22,300 shares at the price of $11.22 back on Nov 29. After this action, Schwaneke Jeffrey A. now owns 31,931 shares of Agilon Health Inc, valued at $250,206 using the latest closing price.

Shaker Benjamin, the Chief Markets Officer of Agilon Health Inc, sale 18,750 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Shaker Benjamin is holding 79,543 shares at $337,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+3.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilon Health Inc stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -10.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.59. Equity return is now at value -9.05, with -4.27 for asset returns.

Based on Agilon Health Inc (AGL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Agilon Health Inc (AGL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.