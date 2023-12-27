African Agriculture Holdings Inc (AAGR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AAGR is -0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AAGR is 5.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAGR on December 27, 2023 was 654.89K shares.

AAGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AAGR) has jumped by 17.31 compared to previous close of 1.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 149.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AAGR’s Market Performance

AAGR’s stock has risen by 149.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -84.01% and a quarterly drop of -84.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 54.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 39.92% for African Agriculture Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -65.09% for AAGR’s stock, with a -82.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAGR Trading at -79.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 54.40%, as shares sank -79.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAGR rose by +149.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.2432. In addition, African Agriculture Holdings Inc saw -82.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAGR

The total capital return value is set at -9.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.78. Equity return is now at value -4.81, with -4.04 for asset returns.

Based on African Agriculture Holdings Inc (AAGR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, African Agriculture Holdings Inc (AAGR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.