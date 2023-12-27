AES Corp. (AES) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for AES is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AES is 666.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.16% of that float. The average trading volume for AES on December 27, 2023 was 8.51M shares.

AES) stock’s latest price update

AES Corp. (NYSE: AES)’s stock price has soared by 1.36 in relation to previous closing price of 19.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that AES continues to reward shareholders through dividend hikes. It has been paying dividends for 11 consecutive years.

AES’s Market Performance

AES Corp. (AES) has seen a 1.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.35% gain in the past month and a 22.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for AES.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.75% for AES’s stock, with a -0.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AES stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AES in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AES Trading at 16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +14.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.43. In addition, AES Corp. saw -32.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from Mendoza Tish, who sale 21,594 shares at the price of $18.95 back on Dec 13. After this action, Mendoza Tish now owns 167,261 shares of AES Corp., valued at $409,206 using the latest closing price.

AES CORP, the 10% Owner of AES Corp., sale 7,087,500 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that AES CORP is holding 0 shares at $156,279,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.55 for the present operating margin

+20.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for AES Corp. stands at -4.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.30. Equity return is now at value -12.71, with -1.38 for asset returns.

Based on AES Corp. (AES), the company’s capital structure generated 635.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 62.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,382.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AES Corp. (AES) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.