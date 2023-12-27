Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ADAP is at 2.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADAP is $3.60, which is $3.02 above the current market price. The public float for ADAP is 196.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.13% of that float. The average trading volume for ADAP on December 27, 2023 was 472.15K shares.

ADAP) stock’s latest price update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.88 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 30.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Adaptimmune (ADAP) shares rise as GSK transfers IND for letetresgene autoluecel (lete-cel), which is being developed for treating synovial sarcoma and myxoid/round cell liposarcoma.

ADAP’s Market Performance

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) has experienced a 30.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.68% rise in the past month, and a -23.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.43% for ADAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.93% for ADAP’s stock, with a -34.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAP stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for ADAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADAP in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $3.60 based on the research report published on March 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADAP Trading at 10.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.56%, as shares surge +22.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAP rose by +30.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5054. In addition, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR saw -59.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADAP starting from Rawcliffe Adrian, who sale 2,403 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rawcliffe Adrian now owns 3,449 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR, valued at $1,874 using the latest closing price.

Lunger John, the Chief Patient Supply Officer of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR, sale 3,096 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Lunger John is holding 4,718 shares at $2,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-706.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR stands at -609.46. The total capital return value is set at -114.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.81. Equity return is now at value -94.53, with -30.28 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP), the company’s capital structure generated 28.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.99. Total debt to assets is 7.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.