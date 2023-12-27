Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-06 that Penny stocks, securities with share prices under $5, offer investors a chance at exponential returns with little upfront investment. However, investing wisely in penny stocks requires research as their prices fluctuate wildly around key events.

Is It Worth Investing in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ACRS is also noteworthy at 0.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ACRS is $6.69, which is $5.64 above than the current price. The public float for ACRS is 58.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.13% of that float. The average trading volume of ACRS on December 27, 2023 was 4.48M shares.

ACRS’s Market Performance

The stock of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) has seen a 2.94% increase in the past week, with a 20.70% rise in the past month, and a -84.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.45% for ACRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.54% for ACRS’s stock, with a -85.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACRS Trading at -59.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares surge +17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9933. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc saw -93.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Monahan Joseph, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $5.08 back on Oct 23. After this action, Monahan Joseph now owns 129,724 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, valued at $30,460 using the latest closing price.

Balthaser Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, purchase 9,490 shares at $7.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Balthaser Kevin is holding 15,461 shares at $74,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-286.21 for the present operating margin

+59.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc stands at -292.11. The total capital return value is set at -42.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.59. Equity return is now at value -60.94, with -47.17 for asset returns.

Based on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.13. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.