Aclarion Inc (ACON) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACON is 5.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ACON was 1.19M shares.

ACON) stock’s latest price update

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ACON) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.83 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-25 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch this week. The post 10 Top Penny Stocks To Watch Under $1 appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

ACON’s Market Performance

ACON’s stock has fallen by -7.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.11% and a quarterly drop of -38.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.09% for Aclarion Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.20% for ACON’s stock, with a -62.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACON Trading at -32.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.60%, as shares sank -18.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACON fell by -7.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2523. In addition, Aclarion Inc saw -61.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACON starting from Thramann Jeffrey John, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $1000.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, Thramann Jeffrey John now owns 1 shares of Aclarion Inc, valued at $1,000 using the latest closing price.

Lorbiecki John Paul, the Chief Financial Officer of Aclarion Inc, purchase 22,404 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Lorbiecki John Paul is holding 22,404 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9202.51 for the present operating margin

-245.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclarion Inc stands at -11694.45. Equity return is now at value -421.71, with -157.25 for asset returns.

Based on Aclarion Inc (ACON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aclarion Inc (ACON) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.