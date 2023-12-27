Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV)’s stock price has dropped by -0.21 in relation to previous closing price of 154.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-26 that AbbVie needs to diversify its drug portfolio because of the loss of exclusive rights to Humira. The recent acquisition of ImmunoGen fills several needs and comes at an excellent time.

Is It Worth Investing in Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Right Now?

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ABBV is at 0.47.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ABBV is 1.76B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for ABBV on December 27, 2023 was 5.33M shares.

ABBV’s Market Performance

ABBV stock saw an increase of 0.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.50% and a quarterly increase of 0.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Abbvie Inc (ABBV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.20% for ABBV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.20% for the last 200 days.

ABBV Trading at 6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.16. In addition, Abbvie Inc saw -4.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from GONZALEZ RICHARD A, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $148.58 back on Aug 01. After this action, GONZALEZ RICHARD A now owns 565,294 shares of Abbvie Inc, valued at $8,914,800 using the latest closing price.

GONZALEZ RICHARD A, the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND CEO of Abbvie Inc, sale 18,500 shares at $149.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that GONZALEZ RICHARD A is holding 625,294 shares at $2,759,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.93 for the present operating margin

+71.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbvie Inc stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 25.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.97. Equity return is now at value 46.15, with 4.67 for asset returns.

Based on Abbvie Inc (ABBV), the company’s capital structure generated 372.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.82. Total debt to assets is 46.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 347.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abbvie Inc (ABBV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.