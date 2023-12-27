8X8 Inc. (EGHT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) is $4.25, which is $0.56 above the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 116.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EGHT on December 27, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

EGHT) stock’s latest price update

8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT)’s stock price has plunge by 5.13relation to previous closing price of 3.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that ARCO, BECN and EGHT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on December 26, 2023.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT’s stock has risen by 3.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.37% and a quarterly rise of 49.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.55% for 8X8 Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.27% for EGHT’s stock, with a 7.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EGHT Trading at 23.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +25.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, 8X8 Inc. saw -14.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Wilson Samuel C., who sale 46,840 shares at the price of $3.53 back on Dec 18. After this action, Wilson Samuel C. now owns 1,038,856 shares of 8X8 Inc., valued at $165,528 using the latest closing price.

Middleton Hunter, the Chief Product Officer of 8X8 Inc., sale 8,464 shares at $3.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Middleton Hunter is holding 438,887 shares at $29,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.91 for the present operating margin

+67.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8X8 Inc. stands at -9.83. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.26. Equity return is now at value -59.67, with -6.93 for asset returns.

Based on 8X8 Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 569.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.06. Total debt to assets is 67.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.