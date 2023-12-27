3D Systems Corp. (DDD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) has increased by 9.34 when compared to last closing price of 6.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that DDD, DECK, OBK, BMWYY and CASY have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 15, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) is $4.90, which is -$1.89 below the current market price. The public float for DDD is 129.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDD on December 27, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

DDD’s Market Performance

DDD stock saw an increase of 10.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 26.21% and a quarterly increase of 54.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.26% for 3D Systems Corp. (DDD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.29% for DDD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DDD Trading at 38.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +27.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD rose by +10.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.96. In addition, 3D Systems Corp. saw -8.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from ERICKSON THOMAS W, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $5.30 back on Nov 28. After this action, ERICKSON THOMAS W now owns 257,294 shares of 3D Systems Corp., valued at $265,000 using the latest closing price.

ERICKSON THOMAS W, the Director of 3D Systems Corp., purchase 50,000 shares at $4.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that ERICKSON THOMAS W is holding 207,294 shares at $228,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.58 for the present operating margin

+36.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corp. stands at -22.92. The total capital return value is set at -8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.57. Equity return is now at value -13.35, with -6.78 for asset returns.

Based on 3D Systems Corp. (DDD), the company’s capital structure generated 66.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.02. Total debt to assets is 34.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.