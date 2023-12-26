Zomedica Corp (ZOM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZOM is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZOM is 964.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZOM on December 26, 2023 was 3.82M shares.

Zomedica Corp (AMEX: ZOM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.37 in relation to its previous close of 0.22. However, the company has experienced a 28.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-11-28 that ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced that the management team will be attending Noble Capital Markets’ 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University’s Executive Education Complex in Boca Raton, Florida on December 5, 2023. Zomedica CEO Larry Heaton will be presenting a Company overview and business update at 2:30 p.m.

ZOM’s Market Performance

Zomedica Corp (ZOM) has experienced a 28.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.76% rise in the past month, and a 31.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.45% for ZOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.21% for ZOM stock, with a simple moving average of 12.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZOM stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for ZOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZOM in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $6 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZOM Trading at 25.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.99%, as shares surge +23.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZOM rose by +28.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1787. In addition, Zomedica Corp saw 33.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZOM starting from POWERS JOHNNY D, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.17 back on Dec 15. After this action, POWERS JOHNNY D now owns 1,950 shares of Zomedica Corp, valued at $16,500 using the latest closing price.

HEATON LARRY C II, the CEO of Zomedica Corp, purchase 100,000 shares at $0.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that HEATON LARRY C II is holding 200,000 shares at $16,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.81 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zomedica Corp stands at -89.88. The total capital return value is set at -8.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.30. Equity return is now at value -5.64, with -5.36 for asset returns.

Based on Zomedica Corp (ZOM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zomedica Corp (ZOM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.