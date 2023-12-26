Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZIM is 1.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ZIM is 95.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.67% of that float. On December 26, 2023, ZIM’s average trading volume was 3.70M shares.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.29 in relation to its previous close of 10.50. However, the company has experienced a 20.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-20 that Zim Integrated Shipping (NYSE: ZIM ) stock has been surging lately amid speculations of a short squeeze in progress. Indeed, the Israeli shipping company is up more than 35% in just the past five days despite mounting headwinds against the company.

ZIM’s stock has risen by 20.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 67.83% and a quarterly rise of 6.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.40% for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.62% for ZIM stock, with a simple moving average of -13.12% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares surge +67.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM rose by +20.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd saw -32.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

+48.41 for the present operating margin

+50.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stands at +36.77. The total capital return value is set at 66.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 59.03. Equity return is now at value -50.92, with -21.13 for asset returns.

Based on Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM), the company’s capital structure generated 73.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.47. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

To wrap up, the performance of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.