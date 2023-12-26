Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) is 15.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WMB is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Williams Cos Inc (WMB) is $38.46, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for WMB is 1.21B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On December 26, 2023, WMB’s average trading volume was 6.59M shares.

WMB) stock’s latest price update

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.49 in relation to its previous close of 34.97. However, the company has experienced a 1.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that We remain optimistic about near-term prices for crude and advise investors to buy stocks like MUSA, WMB and SUN.

WMB’s Market Performance

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) has experienced a 1.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.01% drop in the past month, and a 3.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for WMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.26% for WMB’s stock, with a 7.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WMB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WMB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $35 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WMB Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMB rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.53. In addition, Williams Cos Inc saw 6.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMB starting from Hallam Scott A., who sale 7,193 shares at the price of $33.00 back on Jul 07. After this action, Hallam Scott A. now owns 226,973 shares of Williams Cos Inc, valued at $237,369 using the latest closing price.

Hallam Scott A., the SVP Transmission & Gulf of Mex of Williams Cos Inc, sale 7,194 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Hallam Scott A. is holding 234,166 shares at $230,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.31 for the present operating margin

+34.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams Cos Inc stands at +18.05. The total capital return value is set at 8.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.14. Equity return is now at value 24.16, with 5.63 for asset returns.

Based on Williams Cos Inc (WMB), the company’s capital structure generated 200.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.77. Total debt to assets is 45.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 192.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Williams Cos Inc (WMB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.