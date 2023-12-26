What Recent Market Trends Mean for Jet.AI Inc’s (JTAI) Stock

In the past week, JTAI stock has gone down by -26.74%, with a monthly gain of 75.33% and a quarterly plunge of -14.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.44% for Jet.AI Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.32% for JTAI’s stock, with a -62.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) Right Now?

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JTAI is 0.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JTAI on December 26, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

JTAI) stock’s latest price update

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.36 compared to its previous closing price of 2.87. However, the company has seen a fall of -26.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Shares of Jet.AI (NASDAQ: JTAI ) closed higher by 87% today on a lack of a clear catalyst. The company operates as an aviation booking and customer relationship management platform with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

JTAI Trading at 42.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.86%, as shares surge +60.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JTAI fell by -26.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Jet.AI Inc saw -74.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JTAI

The total capital return value is set at -0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50. Equity return is now at value 5.47, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Jet.AI Inc (JTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.72. Total debt to assets is 4.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.