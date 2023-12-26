What Recent Market Trends Mean for Devon Energy Corp.’s (DVN) Stock

In the past week, DVN stock has gone up by 2.09%, with a monthly gain of 2.76% and a quarterly plunge of -2.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Devon Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.50% for DVN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) is 7.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DVN is 2.23.

The public float for DVN is 636.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On December 26, 2023, DVN’s average trading volume was 9.31M shares.

DVN) stock’s latest price update

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.09 in relation to its previous close of 45.85. However, the company has experienced a 2.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-21 that Devon Energy is a high-yield oil and natural gas producer. The company has a unique dividend policy.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DVN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $52 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DVN Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.68. In addition, Devon Energy Corp. saw -22.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVN starting from CAMERON DENNIS C, who sale 7,870 shares at the price of $51.13 back on Aug 04. After this action, CAMERON DENNIS C now owns 210,548 shares of Devon Energy Corp., valued at $402,393 using the latest closing price.

CAMERON DENNIS C, the EVP and General Counsel of Devon Energy Corp., sale 8,292 shares at $49.97 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that CAMERON DENNIS C is holding 218,418 shares at $414,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Equity return is now at value 33.56, with 15.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.