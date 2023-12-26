What Recent Market Trends Mean for Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s (BHAT) Stock

In the past week, BHAT stock has gone down by -11.29%, with a monthly gain of 7.84% and a quarterly plunge of -22.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.15% for Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.22% for BHAT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BHAT is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BHAT is 6.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On December 26, 2023, BHAT’s average trading volume was 214.17K shares.

BHAT) stock’s latest price update

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.76 in relation to its previous close of 1.05. However, the company has experienced a -11.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2022-10-09 that If you’re trading penny stocks this week, consider these strategies The post Trading Penny Stocks in October? 3 Tips You Need to Consider appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

BHAT Trading at -12.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHAT fell by -11.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1300. In addition, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology saw 189.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BHAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.00 for the present operating margin

+54.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stands at -126.97. The total capital return value is set at -42.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.98.

Based on Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT), the company’s capital structure generated 30.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.08. Total debt to assets is 10.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.