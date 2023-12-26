Wells Fargo & Co.’s (WFC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) has gone down by -2.25% for the week, with a 14.96% rise in the past month and a 18.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.96% for WFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.00% for WFC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) Right Now?

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) is $52.11, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for WFC is 3.63B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WFC on December 26, 2023 was 16.86M shares.

WFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) has dropped by -0.55 compared to previous close of 49.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-22 that Before U.S. markets opened on Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis released its personal income and spending report for November.

WFC Trading at 14.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +14.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFC fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.71. In addition, Wells Fargo & Co. saw 19.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFC starting from DAVIS RICHARD K, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $41.22 back on Nov 09. After this action, DAVIS RICHARD K now owns 4,244 shares of Wells Fargo & Co., valued at $144,270 using the latest closing price.

Norwood Felicia F, the Director of Wells Fargo & Co., purchase 77 shares at $18.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Norwood Felicia F is holding 228 shares at $1,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wells Fargo & Co. stands at +16.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.16. Total debt to assets is 12.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.