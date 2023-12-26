VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 19.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.86% for VSME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.17% for VSME’s stock, with a -63.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) Right Now?

The public float for VSME is 10.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On December 26, 2023, VSME’s average trading volume was 1.95M shares.

VSME) stock’s latest price update

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.45 in comparison to its previous close of 0.45, however, the company has experienced a -0.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, are known for their volatility and potential for significant returns. However, the low price of these stocks also makes them susceptible to dramatic price swings based on company-specific and industry news events.

VSME Trading at -48.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.42%, as shares sank -44.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSME fell by -0.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6214. In addition, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited saw -88.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.