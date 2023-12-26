Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VOR is -0.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VOR is 58.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% of that float. On December 26, 2023, VOR’s average trading volume was 131.46K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

VOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) has dropped by -8.37 compared to previous close of 2.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-03 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

VOR’s Market Performance

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) has experienced a -12.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.30% rise in the past month, and a -7.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.42% for VOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.60% for VOR’s stock, with a -40.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VOR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VOR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $18 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VOR Trading at -2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOR fell by -12.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1158. In addition, Vor Biopharma Inc saw -70.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOR

The total capital return value is set at -35.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.51. Equity return is now at value -69.27, with -53.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.44. Total debt to assets is 13.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.