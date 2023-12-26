Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) has decreased by -0.46 when compared to last closing price of 8.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-21 that Vodafone PLC is the top riser in the FTSE 100 after more speculation as to the fate of its Italian operations. Swisscom is the latest group eyeing a move for the telco’s Italian business, according to Bloomberg.

Is It Worth Investing in Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) Right Now?

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VOD is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VOD is $1.17, which is $4.21 above the current price. The public float for VOD is 2.71B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VOD on December 26, 2023 was 6.39M shares.

VOD’s Market Performance

VOD stock saw a decrease of 6.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.02% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.47% for VOD’s stock, with a -11.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VOD Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD rose by +6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.75. In addition, Vodafone Group plc ADR saw -13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+32.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vodafone Group plc ADR stands at +25.90. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 18.55, with 7.06 for asset returns.

Based on Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD), the company’s capital structure generated 104.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.15. Total debt to assets is 42.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.