VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Stock Experiences 27.67% Monthly Change

In the past week, VFS stock has gone up by 9.76%, with a monthly gain of 27.67% and a quarterly plunge of -34.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.42% for VinFast Auto Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.30% for VFS’s stock, with a -29.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VFS is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VFS is 31.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.13% of that float. The average trading volume of VFS on December 26, 2023 was 4.42M shares.

VFS) stock’s latest price update

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.82 in comparison to its previous close of 7.99, however, the company has experienced a 9.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Since the end of October, stocks have rallied tremendously, with the S&P 500 soaring 15% and the Russell 2000 jumping 21%. This huge rebound, brought about by greater confidence in the economy and less trepidation about interest rates, resulted in many drastically overvalued stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VFS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $12 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFS Trading at 29.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +25.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS rose by +9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.41. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw -16.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 3.38, with -42.76 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.