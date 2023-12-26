Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) Stock Showcases 50.22% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) has seen a 44.39% increase in the past week, with a 25.45% gain in the past month, and a -30.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.20% for RBOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.22% for RBOT’s stock, with a -66.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RBOT is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RBOT is 83.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. On December 26, 2023, RBOT’s average trading volume was 710.79K shares.

RBOT) stock’s latest price update

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT)’s stock price has soared by 18.84 in relation to previous closing price of 0.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 44.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-15 that WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both the cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced the Company will present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 9:00 am ET. Interested parties can access a.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBOT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RBOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RBOT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RBOT Trading at 30.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.63%, as shares surge +25.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBOT rose by +44.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3079. In addition, Vicarious Surgical Inc saw -77.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBOT starting from Kelly William John, who sale 4,984 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Nov 06. After this action, Kelly William John now owns 534,221 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc, valued at $2,219 using the latest closing price.

Kelly William John, the CFO and Treasurer of Vicarious Surgical Inc, sale 4,858 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Kelly William John is holding 539,205 shares at $2,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBOT

The total capital return value is set at -75.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value -63.78, with -48.91 for asset returns.

Based on Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 14.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.38. Total debt to assets is 11.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.