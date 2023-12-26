Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX)’s stock price has soared by 15.95 in relation to previous closing price of 0.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 28.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-26 that If you’re wondering what is going on in the stock market today or which penny stocks to buy now that major indexes are lower, you’re not alone. Earnings season mixed with economic data has resulted in a sharp downturn for the market.

Is It Worth Investing in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VCNX is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VCNX is 6.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VCNX on December 26, 2023 was 667.98K shares.

VCNX’s Market Performance

VCNX’s stock has seen a 28.24% increase for the week, with a -22.39% drop in the past month and a -59.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.51% for Vaccinex Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.72% for VCNX’s stock, with a -81.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VCNX Trading at -15.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.89%, as shares sank -22.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCNX rose by +28.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6601. In addition, Vaccinex Inc saw -92.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCNX starting from Van Strydonck, Gerald E., who sale 1,334 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Dec 08. After this action, Van Strydonck, Gerald E. now owns 3,149 shares of Vaccinex Inc, valued at $894 using the latest closing price.

Zauderer Maurice, the President and CEO of Vaccinex Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $0.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Zauderer Maurice is holding 22,116 shares at $4,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7238.55 for the present operating margin

+24.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vaccinex Inc stands at -7205.45. The total capital return value is set at -295.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -304.21. Equity return is now at value -1797.63, with -394.13 for asset returns.

Based on Vaccinex Inc (VCNX), the company’s capital structure generated 9.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.54. Total debt to assets is 6.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.