Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Stock Sees a-2.19 Decrease

In the past week, UPST stock has gone down by -0.81%, with a monthly gain of 88.07% and a quarterly surge of 64.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.10% for Upstart Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.06% for UPST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 49.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UPST is 2.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The public float for UPST is 72.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 43.55% of that float. On December 26, 2023, UPST’s average trading volume was 7.81M shares.

UPST) stock’s latest price update

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.19 compared to its previous closing price of 45.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-23 that Despite weak fundamentals, Upstart’s stock has more than tripled in 2023. Revenue is declining, and Upstart continues to lose money.

UPST Trading at 49.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares surge +86.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +172.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.91. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc saw 234.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $43.99 back on Dec 18. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 362,090 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc, valued at $43,990 using the latest closing price.

Gu Paul, the Chief Technology Offier of Upstart Holdings Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $40.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Gu Paul is holding 848,063 shares at $400,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -37.22, with -12.92 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.