United States Steel Corp. (X) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.39 in relation to its previous close of 48.16. However, the company has experienced a 21.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-25 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, U.S. Steel (X) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) is above average at 10.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United States Steel Corp. (X) is $36.50, which is -$11.47 below the current market price. The public float for X is 220.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of X on December 26, 2023 was 6.85M shares.

X’s Market Performance

The stock of United States Steel Corp. (X) has seen a 21.97% increase in the past week, with a 38.24% rise in the past month, and a 49.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for X. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.56% for X’s stock, with a 68.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

X Trading at 34.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +37.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X rose by +21.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.48. In addition, United States Steel Corp. saw 91.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from BURRITT DAVID B, who sale 252,458 shares at the price of $50.01 back on Dec 18. After this action, BURRITT DAVID B now owns 581,609 shares of United States Steel Corp., valued at $12,626,182 using the latest closing price.

Brown Daniel R, the SVP Adv. Tech. Steelmaking of United States Steel Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $49.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Brown Daniel R is holding 86,968 shares at $248,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.05 for the present operating margin

+15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corp. stands at +11.97. The total capital return value is set at 21.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.53. Equity return is now at value 10.72, with 5.69 for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corp. (X), the company’s capital structure generated 40.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.79. Total debt to assets is 21.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, United States Steel Corp. (X) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.