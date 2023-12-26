Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s (EDU) Stock

In the past week, EDU stock has gone down by -5.65%, with a monthly decline of -4.76% and a quarterly surge of 28.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.31% for EDU stock, with a simple moving average of 37.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) Right Now?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EDU is 165.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of EDU was 1.61M shares.

EDU) stock’s latest price update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU)’s stock price has plunge by 3.06relation to previous closing price of 69.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that New Oriental’s stock has surged 181% this year due to the recovery in China’s education and domestic travel market. The company has successfully navigated regulatory changes and is poised to benefit from industry consolidation. New Oriental is expanding into the booming study abroad and overseas education market, as well as the senior tourism market.

EDU Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.32. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR saw 106.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.34 for the present operating margin

+52.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stands at +5.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 7.41, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.29. Total debt to assets is 7.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.