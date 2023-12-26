Understanding the 8.30% Volatility Levels of AERWINS Technologies Inc’s (AWIN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, AWIN stock has gone down by -2.91%, with a monthly decline of -7.62% and a quarterly plunge of -8.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.30% for AERWINS Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.89% for AWIN stock, with a simple moving average of -69.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) Right Now?

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AWIN is 42.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AWIN on December 26, 2023 was 4.72M shares.

AWIN) stock’s latest price update

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.08 in relation to its previous close of 0.12. However, the company has experienced a -2.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-24 that Aerwins Technologies (NASDAQ: AWIN ) stock is on the rise Tuesday despite the solar technology company getting a delisting notice. That notice comes from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Exchange.

AWIN Trading at -7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares sank -2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1288. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc saw -98.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.44. Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.