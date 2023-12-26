Understanding the 29.14% Volatility Levels of Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc’s (MSAI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc (MSAI) has gone down by -59.65% for the week, with a -57.56% drop in the past month and a -56.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 90.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 29.14% for MSAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -53.79% for MSAI’s stock, with a -55.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MSAI is 5.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MSAI on December 26, 2023 was 444.37K shares.

MSAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) has decreased by -6.88 when compared to last closing price of 4.94.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -59.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MSAI Trading at -55.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 90.94%, as shares sank -57.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSAI fell by -59.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.64. In addition, Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc saw -54.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MSAI

The total capital return value is set at -1.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.03. Equity return is now at value -1.82, with -1.78 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc (MSAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.