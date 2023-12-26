Under Armour Inc (UAA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) has decreased by -3.34 when compared to last closing price of 9.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Insider reported 2023-12-22 that Nike stock was down Friday after the company lowered its outlook. The company said it planned $2 billion in cuts, which could include layoffs.

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UAA is at 1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for UAA is $9.66, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for UAA is 188.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.71% of that float. The average trading volume for UAA on December 26, 2023 was 6.72M shares.

UAA’s Market Performance

The stock of Under Armour Inc (UAA) has seen a 4.30% increase in the past week, with a 17.10% rise in the past month, and a 37.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for UAA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.42% for UAA’s stock, with a 14.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for UAA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UAA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $8 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UAA Trading at 15.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +16.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.57. In addition, Under Armour Inc saw -11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAA starting from Plank Kevin A, who sale 16,000,000 shares at the price of $6.13 back on May 31. After this action, Plank Kevin A now owns 0 shares of Under Armour Inc, valued at $98,080,000 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Tchernavia, the Chief Administrative Officer of Under Armour Inc, sale 69,823 shares at $9.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Rocker Tchernavia is holding 260,291 shares at $650,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 6.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.32. Equity return is now at value 21.01, with 8.62 for asset returns.

Based on Under Armour Inc (UAA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.22. Total debt to assets is 31.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Under Armour Inc (UAA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.