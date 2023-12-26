Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) has gone up by 16.16% for the week, with a 9.73% rise in the past month and a 112.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.60% for TCRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for TCRX’s stock, with a 86.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for TCRX is 38.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCRX on December 26, 2023 was 109.26K shares.

TCRX) stock’s latest price update

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRX)’s stock price has soared by 15.46 in relation to previous closing price of 4.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-09 that No relapses have occurred in six of six treatment-arm patients, four with follow-up past six months; one of four control-arm patients relapsed at six months and two others required clinical intervention

Analysts’ Opinion of TCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCRX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TCRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TCRX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $8 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TCRX Trading at 22.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRX rose by +16.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, Tscan Therapeutics Inc saw 270.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRX starting from BARBERICH TIMOTHY J, who purchase 317 shares at the price of $4.97 back on Dec 19. After this action, BARBERICH TIMOTHY J now owns 67,027 shares of Tscan Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,575 using the latest closing price.

BARBERICH TIMOTHY J, the Director of Tscan Therapeutics Inc, purchase 28,830 shares at $4.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that BARBERICH TIMOTHY J is holding 66,710 shares at $140,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-492.32 for the present operating margin

+62.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tscan Therapeutics Inc stands at -489.26. The total capital return value is set at -37.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.18. Equity return is now at value -61.85, with -38.67 for asset returns.

Based on Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 86.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.37. Total debt to assets is 43.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 26.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.