Trading Update: Ford Motor Co. (F) Stock Endures 2.61% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Ford Motor Co. (F) has gone up by 2.75% for the week, with a 20.37% rise in the past month and a -1.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.61% for F. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.25% for F stock, with a simple moving average of 1.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) Right Now?

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ford Motor Co. (F) by analysts is $12.98, which is $0.63 above the current market price. The public float for F is 3.93B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of F was 54.83M shares.

F) stock’s latest price update

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.08 in relation to its previous close of 12.34. However, the company has experienced a 2.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-25 that The electric vehicle (EV) sector is widely anticipated to generate substantial returns, standing out as one of the few industries with this potential. Compared to various other sectors, its relative newness contributes to this optimism.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $12 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

F Trading at 13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +18.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.20. In addition, Ford Motor Co. saw 11.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FIELD JOHN DOUGLAS, who purchase 182,000 shares at the price of $11.05 back on Dec 08. After this action, FIELD JOHN DOUGLAS now owns 720,176 shares of Ford Motor Co., valued at $2,010,590 using the latest closing price.

FARLEY JR JAMES D, the President and CEO of Ford Motor Co., sale 79,921 shares at $12.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that FARLEY JR JAMES D is holding 1,638,667 shares at $1,027,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+15.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Co. stands at -1.25. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.46. Equity return is now at value 14.27, with 2.39 for asset returns.

Based on Ford Motor Co. (F), the company’s capital structure generated 324.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.46. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ford Motor Co. (F) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.