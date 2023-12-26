Trading Update: Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) Stock Endures 13.91% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) has seen a 7.91% increase in the past week, with a 2.36% gain in the past month, and a 40.77% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.91% for BPTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.32% for BPTH’s stock, with a -48.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BPTH is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BPTH is $12.00, which is $11.49 above the current market price. The public float for BPTH is 12.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.30% of that float. The average trading volume for BPTH on December 26, 2023 was 2.70M shares.

BPTH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) has increased by 16.60 when compared to last closing price of 0.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BPTH Trading at -8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.41%, as shares surge +5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH rose by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5018. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc saw -66.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

The total capital return value is set at -69.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.52. Equity return is now at value -178.10, with -141.53 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.54. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.