Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for TNXP is 23.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNXP on December 26, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.45 in relation to its previous close of 0.40. However, the company has experienced a -39.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-11 that CHATHAM, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP), a biopharmaceutical company with marketed products and a pipeline of development candidates, announced today that Seth Lederman M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, will present at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Committee on the Current State of Research, Development, and Stockpiling of Smallpox Medical Countermeasures public meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2023 via Zoom. Dr. Lederman will participate in a panel discussion on Vaccine Research & Development taking place from 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. ET.

TNXP’s Market Performance

TNXP’s stock has fallen by -39.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.67% and a quarterly drop of -49.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.30% for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.39% for TNXP stock, with a simple moving average of -74.11% for the last 200 days.

TNXP Trading at -19.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.89%, as shares sank -18.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP fell by -39.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4687. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp saw -83.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

The total capital return value is set at -52.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.66. Equity return is now at value -69.20, with -63.37 for asset returns.

Based on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -27.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.