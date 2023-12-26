Toast Inc (TOST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST)’s stock price has plunge by -0.77relation to previous closing price of 18.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-20 that Toast shares have experienced recent drops due to weak guidance and macroeconomic factors affecting same-store sales growth. The company continues to add new restaurants, cafes, and bakeries as customers, demonstrating growth potential. TOST has seen improvements in profit margins and has a strong balance sheet, making it an attractively priced investment compared to other high-growth payment companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TOST is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TOST is 356.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.67% of that float. The average trading volume for TOST on December 26, 2023 was 9.07M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST stock saw an increase of 7.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.39% and a quarterly increase of -3.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for Toast Inc (TOST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.48% for TOST stock, with a simple moving average of -5.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $18 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOST Trading at 13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +27.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.04. In addition, Toast Inc saw 0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, who sale 390,856 shares at the price of $17.07 back on Dec 15. After this action, Bessemer Venture Partners IX L now owns 0 shares of Toast Inc, valued at $6,671,912 using the latest closing price.

Comparato Christopher P, the Chief Executive Officer of Toast Inc, sale 58,000 shares at $16.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Comparato Christopher P is holding 47,320 shares at $981,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -27.25, with -17.29 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toast Inc (TOST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.