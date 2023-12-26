Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TLRY is 2.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TLRY is $2.74, which is $0.55 above the current price. The public float for TLRY is 720.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TLRY on December 26, 2023 was 15.48M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TLRY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) has surged by 7.88 when compared to previous closing price of 2.03, but the company has seen a 6.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-22 that Tilray announced two new products in its Chowie Wowie edibles line. President Biden will issue new pardons for marijuana-related offenses.

TLRY’s Market Performance

TLRY’s stock has risen by 6.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.35% and a quarterly drop of -14.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.91% for Tilray Brands Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.86% for TLRY’s stock, with a 0.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TLRY Trading at 17.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares surge +21.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY rose by +6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc saw -18.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.45 for the present operating margin

+8.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tilray Brands Inc stands at -231.64. The total capital return value is set at -4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.74. Equity return is now at value -36.70, with -29.03 for asset returns.

Based on Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.11. Total debt to assets is 13.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.