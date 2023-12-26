The Volatility of Verizon Communications Inc’s (VZ) Stock: A 0.32% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, VZ stock has gone up by 0.32%, with a monthly gain of 0.37% and a quarterly surge of 13.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for Verizon Communications Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.81% for VZ’s stock, with a 5.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Right Now?

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VZ is 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VZ is $40.35, which is $2.86 above the current price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VZ on December 26, 2023 was 22.68M shares.

VZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has surged by 0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 37.43, but the company has seen a 0.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-25 that Verizon and AT&T offer passive income investors a dividend yield that could help them save for retirement.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VZ Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.80. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc saw -4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Silliman Craig L., who sale 3,340 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Dec 11. After this action, Silliman Craig L. now owns 46,295 shares of Verizon Communications Inc, valued at $127,889 using the latest closing price.

Silliman Craig L., the EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services of Verizon Communications Inc, sale 23,380 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Silliman Craig L. is holding 49,635 shares at $888,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 22.56, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.