The Volatility of Exelon Corp.’s (EXC) Stock: A -0.65% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Exelon Corp. (EXC) has gone down by -0.65% for the week, with a -9.26% drop in the past month and a -12.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.61% for EXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.41% for EXC’s stock, with a -12.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ: EXC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ: EXC) is 16.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXC is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Exelon Corp. (EXC) is $40.07, which is $4.81 above the current market price. The public float for EXC is 993.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On December 26, 2023, EXC’s average trading volume was 7.68M shares.

EXC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ: EXC) has increased by 0.54 when compared to last closing price of 35.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.65% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Investors interested in stocks from the Utility – Electric Power sector have probably already heard of PPL (PPL) and Exelon (EXC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of EXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EXC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EXC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXC Trading at -9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXC fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.89. In addition, Exelon Corp. saw -18.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXC starting from Khouzami Carim V, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $41.65 back on Mar 17. After this action, Khouzami Carim V now owns 4,498 shares of Exelon Corp., valued at $249,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+24.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelon Corp. stands at +10.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.12. Equity return is now at value 8.57, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Based on Exelon Corp. (EXC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.81. Total debt to assets is 42.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Exelon Corp. (EXC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.