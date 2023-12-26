The Volatility of Asset Entities Inc’s (ASST) Stock: A 97.00% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Asset Entities Inc (ASST) has seen a 97.00% increase in the past week, with a 116.22% gain in the past month, and a 56.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 35.49% for ASST.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.56% for ASST’s stock, with a -15.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ASST is 2.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 42.10% of that float. The average trading volume of ASST on December 26, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

ASST) stock’s latest price update

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ: ASST)’s stock price has soared by 21.21 in relation to previous closing price of 0.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 97.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-29 that Highly speculative penny stocks under $1 per share likely intimidate most investors. However, their potential upside potential still manages to attract bold traders willing to implement thoughtful risk management.

ASST Trading at 73.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.96%, as shares surge +140.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASST rose by +97.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6179. In addition, Asset Entities Inc saw -77.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-188.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Asset Entities Inc stands at -188.06. The total capital return value is set at -298.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -305.16. Equity return is now at value -188.55, with -175.97 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Asset Entities Inc (ASST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.